A sunny, hot and dry Wednesday is expected across the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 90 degrees and slightly lower humidity.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says conditions will stay dry, and rain gear won’t be needed. Humidity will remain in check for one more day before increasing toward the end of the week.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with a high near 91 degrees. Winds will be light, and while humidity won’t be extreme, it will still feel somewhat humid for mid‑August.

Rain and storm chances return Thursday, with clouds building and showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Some storms could arrive as early as 3 p.m., though timing may shift.

Friday may bring a brief pop‑up storm, but activity looks limited. A better chance for showers and storms develops Saturday, with isolated storms possible Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, hot and dry Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees