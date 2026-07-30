The Brief Sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid‑80s. Temperatures below average and mainly dry conditions. Friday turns hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.



A mix of sun and clouds across the Washington, D.C. region Thursday with highs in the mid‑80s. Morning temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s with a noticeable drop in humidity, which is an unusual but welcome break for late July.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect a few passing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Conditions will stay mainly dry.

Temperatures will run below the typical late‑July average of 89 degrees, topping out around 86 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected, but the lower humidity will make for a comfortable day outdoors.

Friday turns hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, though humidity remains manageable. The weekend brings a gradual increase in heat and moisture, with clouds and sun on Saturday a chance for late‑day showers and storms Sunday. Pop‑up storms may develop again Monday and linger into midweek.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Sun and clouds Thursday, highs in the mid-80s