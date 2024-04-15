DC weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for DC area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the D.C. area.

The following cities and counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. Monday:

District of Columbia

Anne Arundel County

Montgomery County

Prince Georges County

Charles County

Arlington County

City of Alexandria

City of Fairfax

City of Fredericksburg

City of Manassas

Fairfax County

Fauquier County

Prince William County

Stafford County

Grant County

The NWS says large hail and damaging winds are the biggest concerns Monday afternoon and evening.

Severe storms are forming the the north and west of D.C. that are expected to drop south through the afternoon and evening, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Caitlin Roth.

Will severe thunderstorms affect the evening commute?

Storms are expected move south into the District and further into Southern Maryland around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., snarling commutes for St. Mary's County, Calvert County and Charles County. By sunset, storms will most likely be out of our area.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a low chance for rain, so expect an easier commute tomorrow morning – aside from potential debris from damaging winds.