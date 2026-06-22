DC weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday could threaten evening commute

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Washington, D.C., region Monday. Storms intensify through the afternoon with some stronger cells possible. Evening commute could be threatened as storms move east.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Washington, D.C., region Monday, with highs near 90 degrees and warm, humid air in place throughout the day as storms intensify through the afternoon and threaten the evening commute.

Temperatures in the mid‑70s Monday morning across much of the D.C. area as a warm front continued lifting north. That push of warmer, more humid air will help fuel storms later in the afternoon.

What we know:

Showers were already developing to the west during the early morning, with most of the activity lifting north. By late morning, scattered showers may begin to pop up, followed by more organized storms between mid‑afternoon and during the early evening commute. Some of the stronger cells could produce damaging winds as they move east from the mountains toward the immediate D.C. region.

Conditions gradually improve after the line of storms moves through, with some clearing expected later Monday night.

Tuesday may start with a few morning rain showers that could affect the commute, but the region is expected to dry out with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with temperatures near 85 degrees. Summerlike heat returns heading into the weekend.

DMV Monday Evening Commute Storms Timeline

11 a.m.–2 p.m. | Scattered showers and thunderstorms; temperatures rising toward the low 90s.

After 2 p.m. | Showers and possibly a thunderstorm; heavy rain possible with a half to three‑quarters of an inch of rainfall.

Tonight before 11 p.m. | Showers and a possible thunderstorm continue; lows around 68.

11 p.m.–2 a.m. | Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Early Tuesday morning after 2 a.m. | Scattered showers tapering overnight.

Tuesday morning–2 p.m. | Isolated showers; mostly cloudy with highs near 81.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday could threaten evening commute