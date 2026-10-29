The Brief Patchy morning fog will clear for sunny skies and highs near 74 Thursday. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with breezy conditions. Saturday turns cloudy and cooler for Halloween, but conditions remain dry for trick-or-treating.



Patchy morning fog will clear for sunny skies and highs near 74 degrees Thursday, followed by warmer conditions Friday and a dry, cooler Saturday for Halloween.

The fog may slow Thursday morning commuters before clearing by late morning. Outside foggy areas, skies remain cloudy with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Cloud cover will decrease Thursday afternoon as skies turn sunny. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s with light winds, above average and up from the 60s on Wednesday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with clear and breezy conditions.

Conditions turn cloudy and cooler Saturday for Halloween with highs in the low 60s, but the forecast remains dry for evening trick-or-treating. Rain stays out of the forecast until late next week.

Daylight saving time ends this weekend, so remember to turn the clocks back one hour Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise back into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Patchy morning fog will clear for warm Thursday ahead of cooler Halloween