The Brief The battle over Loudoun County power lines headed to Virginia’s top court after local officials filed an appeal. Dominion Energy wants to build a 6.5-mile high-voltage transmission line across school properties and neighborhoods. Opponents appealed after the State Corporation Commission approved overhead lines instead of underground construction.



The battle over power lines in Loudoun County is headed to Virginia’s top court after local officials and a homeowners association filed an appeal this week challenging the project.

The Loudoun County School Board and a homeowners association filed the appeal, taking the fight over the 6.5-mile Golden to Mars transmission line project to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Dominion Energy wants to build the high-voltage transmission line through eastern Loudoun County, sparking conflict because the proposed route would run through neighborhoods, across school properties, along paths children take to school, and beside a popular trail.

Those protesting have voiced environmental and safety concerns regarding the route. The State Corporation Commission previously rejected a proposal to build the lines underground and instead approved overhead construction.

Battle over Loudoun County power lines heads to Virginia Supreme Court

RELATED: Loudoun Co. fights Dominion Energy over proposed transmission lines near schools

According to Loudoun Now, the county, school board, and Loudoun Valley Estates Homeowners Association submitted petitions for appeal on Tuesday. The filings list several reasons why the court should overturn the commission's decision. Among the claims, petitioners argue Dominion failed to prove the line is needed and did not show that the chosen path would avoid adverse impacts on residents living along the route.

Dominion has responded multiple times that the line is necessary to maintain reliable service and meet Northern Virginia's growing demand for electricity.