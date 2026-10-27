Police seek help identifying preschool-aged girl found early Tuesday morning in DC
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WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are asking for the public's help to identify a preschool-aged girl who was found early Tuesday morning on a street in northwest Washington.
Officers located the child, believed to be between four and five years old, around 3:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street.
Investigators describe the girl as a Black female, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing between 40 and 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was found wearing a red shirt, tan pants, and pink-and-black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her identity or the location of her family is urged to contact police at 202-576-6768.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.