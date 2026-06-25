The Brief Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and a possible thunderstorm likely Friday afternoon. Heat builds next week with temperatures climbing into the 90s.



A mostly sunny Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Clouds increase tonight, with lows near 69.

What we know:

Scattered rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Friday afternoon into the evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely after 2 p.m., with highs near 90 degrees. Rainfall amounts could reach a quarter‑inch, with higher totals in thunderstorms.

Some showers may linger into Friday night as a larger area of rain moves in. Rain is expected to continue into Saturday, beginning late morning and tapering off by evening.

Sunday is expected to stay dry, with highs returning to the mid‑80s.

Heat builds early next week as a heat dome develops. Temperatures climb back into the 90s, with heat indexes approaching the 100s heading into the Fourth of July holiday. By Wednesday, highs could reach the upper 90s.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 80s; showers and storms possible Friday