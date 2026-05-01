The Brief Mostly sunny skies through Friday with highs near 68 degrees. Passing showers possible after sunset with a 30% chance of a stray shower. Saturday stays dry but cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Mostly sunny skies through much of Friday, with highs near 68 degrees and a few showers developing late.

What we know:

Morning temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and mid‑40s. Sunshine will return throughout the day, but you’ll still need a couple of extra layers to start.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says conditions stay dry for most of Friday before some passing showers move in this evening.

Afternoon highs will remain below average for early May, reaching the mid‑ to upper 60s. A few showers are possible after sunset, with about a 30% chance of a stray shower for Friday night plans.

Heading into the weekend, the storm system tracking near the region Saturday looks likely to stay offshore. That keeps the area dry but cloudy and cool to start the weekend.

Friday tops out around 67 degrees. Saturday brings more clouds and cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 60s before warmer temperatures return. Monday climbs into the 70s, low 80s arrive Tuesday, and rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the low 70s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Mostly sunny Friday with late showers