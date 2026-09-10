The Brief Hot and humid Thursday with showers possible at times. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny as temperatures reach the upper 80s. Clouds and showers may linger through Sunday before sunshine returns Monday.



A hot and humid Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with showers possible at times throughout the day.

Most areas start out dry with warm temperatures Thursday morning. A batch of potential showers could bring a few raindrops during the morning commute, but it won’t be a complete washout.

By the afternoon, conditions briefly improve. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny, helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Humidity remains high, keeping rain chances around through the evening and overnight.

Showers may redevelop late Thursday night into early Friday, with some rain lingering until around sunrise. Drier conditions are expected for much of Friday, though overnight showers could return heading into the weekend.

Clouds and showers may hang around through Sunday. By Monday, conditions will improve with highs in the mid‑ to low‑80s, less cloud cover and a return to sunshine.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid Thursday with a chance of showers