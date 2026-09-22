The Brief A cool, breezy and wet start to fall is expected across the region Tuesday Showers will persist through much of the day with saturated roads and a slow warm‑up Conditions should gradually improve Wednesday with drier weather returning late week



A cool, breezy and wet start to fall is expected across the Washington, D.C., region Tuesday, with patchy fog, steady showers and highs holding in the low to mid‑60s.

What we know:

Rain that began Monday afternoon continued overnight, leaving roads saturated early Tuesday. Showers will persist through much of the day, with only brief breaks before rain picks back up again. Drivers should expect wet conditions and allow extra time for the morning commute.

Temperatures will struggle to warm, holding in the upper 50s to mid‑60s under an onshore flow. Showers are expected to continue through lunchtime and into the evening commute, with additional rain possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Conditions should gradually improve Wednesday as showers taper through the day. Expect drier weather late week, with some sunshine returning Thursday and mostly sunny conditions Friday.

The weekend may feature clouds and a breeze, but the nearby nor’easter is expected to remain north of the region, keeping the mid‑Atlantic mostly dry.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Fall starts cool and breezy with showers across the region Tuesday