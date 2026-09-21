Nor’easter threatens DMV with days of rain, wind and coastal flooding

The Brief The DMV faces a prolonged, soggy workweek with persistent rain and winds. Onshore winds will trap water in tributaries and back bays across Maryland and Virginia, leading to elevated flooding. Coastal areas face 40 to 50 mph wind gusts and hazardous 15 to 18-foot offshore waves.



A developing nor'easter is threatening to make for a miserable workweek across the DMV, bringing days of gusty winds, rain, and significant coastal flooding.

What we know:

According to FOX Weather, the system is beginning to take shape as a sharp cold front pushes off the East Coast.

For the Washington D.C. metro area, this means days of rain and wind as the week progresses. However, the biggest threats lie just to the east along the Maryland and Virginia shorelines.

Local perspective:

Experts warn that persistent onshore winds will trap water in back bays and tributaries, creating consecutive high-tide cycles that prevent water from fully draining.

Elevated tidal flooding is expected to spread across Virginia and Maryland. Low-lying coastal roadways and vulnerable communities should prepare for water to push inland.

Coastal areas could also see wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, driving 15 to 18-foot waves offshore and causing severe beach erosion along the coast.

Timeline:

While widespread flash flooding is not currently expected in the immediate D.C. area, the prolonged nature of the storm means continuous rain and dreary conditions will persist.

By Thursday and Friday, the low-pressure system will strengthen off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts, intensifying onshore winds before tracking north along the I-95 corridor this weekend.