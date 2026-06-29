DC weather: Extreme heat expected across DMV this week into Fourth of July weekend

Extreme heat is expected to build across the Washington, D.C. region later this week, with temperatures climbing toward 100 degrees as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

What we know:

Monday will be near seasonal, with highs in the 80s and mainly dry conditions. Patchy fog and low clouds early in the day may cause minor visibility issues for the morning commute, but most areas should see improvement by midday as sunshine breaks through.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures rise into the 90s on Tuesday before a heat dome settles over the mid‑Atlantic beginning Wednesday. Taylor says we can expect dangerous heat through the holiday weekend, with heat index values topping 100 degrees and several days of triple‑digit temperatures possible.

Most of the week looks dry, though isolated afternoon storms could develop by Thursday and continue intermittently into the weekend. A few storms may form late on the Fourth of July, potentially affecting afternoon plans and fireworks events.

DC weather: Extreme heat expected across the DMV this week

Fourth of July Holiday Week Forecast Timeline

Monday

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny later, high near 87.

Monday night

Mostly clear, low around 67.

Tuesday

Sunny, high near 89.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, low around 71.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, high near 99.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, low around 77.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, high near 102.

Thursday Night

Clear, low around 80.

Friday

Slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, high near 103. Rain chance 20%.

Friday Night Chance of showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, low around 79. Rain chance 30%.

Independence Day

Chance of showers and storms. Mostly sunny and hot, high near 100. Rain chance 40%.

Saturday Night

Chance of showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, low around 77. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday

Chance of showers and storms. Mostly sunny, high near 96. Rain chance 30%.

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