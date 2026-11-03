DC weather Election Day 2026 forecast: Mostly sunny, warm Tuesday as voters head to polls

The Brief Patchy morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and warm conditions Tuesday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and 70s The next chance of rain arrives Thursday morning with scattered showers possible Friday.



Patchy morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and warm conditions across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the midterm elections.

After temperatures started the morning in the 40s and 50s, afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and 70s. Increasing sunshine and southerly winds of 5 to 10 mph will drive the warm-up, with dry and mild conditions for voters waiting in lines at local polling sites.

Area airports reported mostly clear or completely clear skies early Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-50s under continued clear skies.

The unseasonable warmth will continue through much of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s on Thursday and near 70 degrees on Friday. Highs are projected to run 10 to nearly 15 degrees above the region's average high of 63 degrees for early November.

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday morning, with rain showers expected to push toward the D.C. region around 7 a.m. The rain will become isolated and scattered by Thursday afternoon, with additional isolated showers possible Friday.

Conditions are expected to dry out Saturday before clouds return Sunday alongside a slight chance of showers to start next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather Election Day 2026 forecast: Mostly sunny, warm as voters head to polls