The Brief The Alexandria Police Department will disable its 61 Flock surveillance cameras. Once deactivated, the cameras will cease recording new license plate data. The city council must approve any future surveillance technology.



The Alexandria Police Department will disable its 61 Flock surveillance license plate reader cameras by Friday night following concerns regarding privacy, data security, and agency information access.

Once deactivated, the cameras will cease recording new license plate data. The department will retain data linked to active investigations and terminate user access by December 1.

RELATED: City of Alexandria to shut down all Flock cameras after privacy concerns and backlash

Department officials reported the automated license plate recognition technology has been useful in criminal investigations, stolen vehicle and firearm recoveries, and missing person searches.

The city council must approve any future surveillance technology, and officials will evaluate alternative systems. Guidelines for potential future automated license plate recognition programs will be established during a November 10 council meeting.

The deactivation does not affect red-light or speed cameras, which operate on closed systems that activate only upon detecting potential violations.

Alexandria police to deactivate Flock license plate reader cameras. Here’s what that means