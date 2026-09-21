The Brief Cloudy and cool Monday with a chance of showers Mostly dry conditions early with a few showers late morning Periods of rain continue into Tuesday and Wednesday



A cloudy and cool Monday across the Washington, D.C., region, with a chance of showers throughout the day.

Conditions start mostly dry, but a few showers are possible late morning into early afternoon as rain becomes more scattered through the evening.

Humidity remains high, and the week looks unsettled. Temperatures hover in the low 70s Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday turning cloudy and noticeably cooler with additional showers.

Periods of rain continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. A wet Tuesday morning commute is possible, followed by on‑and‑off showers through midweek.

Rain chances persist into Thursday and Friday before conditions finally improve. The upcoming weekend looks much nicer once the system clears out.

Weather Timeline Monday

6–10 a.m. — Mostly dry and cool; cloudy start with high humidity.

10–11 a.m. — A couple of showers possible.

11 a.m.–2 p.m. — Scattered showers develop as moisture moves in from the west.

2–7 p.m. — On‑and‑off rain showers continue; not a steady rain.

Evening — Shower threat persists into tonight; muggy and unsettled.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, cool Monday with a chance of showers