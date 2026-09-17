Maryland man arrested for deadly Montgomery County shooting

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The Brief A Maryland man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Rockville. Witnesses said the suspect and victim got into a dispute stemming from a UFC fight. Solimani Damabi is awaiting a bond hearing.



A Maryland man accused of shooting and killing another man after a dispute in a Rockville sports bar was arrested, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

What we know:

Shayan Solimani Damabi, 21, of Gaithersburg, was taken into custody after leaving a motel. He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki after the two allegedly got into a dispute inside Quincy’s Bar and Grill in the Potomac Woods Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Witnesses said the dispute stemmed from a UFC fight.

READ MORE | Maryland man killed in Montgomery County shooting after dispute in local bar

Njuki left the bar with a friend, but shortly after, they encountered Solimani Damabi in a separate vehicle.

Police said Njuki got out of the vehicle he was riding in and approached Solimani Damabi’s car before the shooting occurred. Njuki died on the scene.

Solimani Damabi was charged with first-degree murder and use of a gun in a violent crime. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Njuki, of Gaithersburg, is remembered as a local soccer player and good guy.