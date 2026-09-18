Metro says Yellow Line rail service will be suspended for two weekends in September because of planned track work.

The Brief Yellow Line rail service suspended for two September weekends Bridge and track rehabilitation planned in September No Metro stations will close during the work



Officials say the shutdown will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20, and again Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Crews will perform bridge and track rehabilitation aimed at improving infrastructure reliability, safety and overall performance.

Metro says no stations will close during the work, but riders should plan for the service interruption on both weekends.

Metro Yellow Line rail service suspended for 2 September weekends