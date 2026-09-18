Virginia introduces new AI data center regulations

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an executive order on Friday establishing strict regulations and standards on the operation of artificial intelligence data centers in the state. The order bans data center non-disclosure agreements, speeds up new environmental rules and creates an AI Task Force. The framework focuses on transparency, affordability, environmental impact and the safety of future AI innovation.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an executive order on Friday, establishing new guidelines for artificial intelligence data centers across the state, calling it the nation's toughest plan to hold data centers accountable.

AI regulations in Virginia

What we know:

Executive Order 22 creates the "Virginia Data Center Accountability Framework," which focuses on transparency, energy costs, clean energy, environmental impact and safety.

The plan bans non-disclosure agreements between data centers and state agencies, requires most large projects to get local approval before development starts, and removes incentives for the projects like state subsidies and fast-track permits.

But the regulations also include some perks for data centers that focus on clean energy. Projects that use clean energy will get permits faster, and will be bumped up the priority list for access to the electrical grid. The plan also limits data centers' natural gas usage.

Dig deeper:

Spanberger also says the Framework will work to lower energy costs by making data centers "pay their fair share." To do that, the plan calls for more upfront financial investments from data center developers "so speculative projects do not tie up land, resources, and energy infrastructure without ever getting built." It also calls for public utilities to distribute costs more evenly to big draws on the grid like data centers.

The order also launches a new AI Task Force, which the Governor's Office says will be focused on "actively identifying ways to ensure that any advancements in AI technology are made safely and responsibly."

What they're saying:

Spanberger called the effort the "most comprehensive and aggressive data center accountability effort in the country."

"In the years before I took office, data centers came to Virginia and the Commonwealth did not have a clear or coordinated plan to address their impacts on Virginians — on their electric bills, their water, their land, their air, or their quality of life," said Spanberger. "That changes today."

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said that Spanberger's order is "something Virginia has needed for a long time."

"This is a moratorium on bad actors in this industry," Scott said.

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Data center capitol of the world

The backstory:

Data centers have become a hot button issue in the region for many reasons, including their proliferation in Virginia. Loudoun County is commonly referred to as the "data center capitol of the world." Officials estimate the county is home to approximately 250 data centers across just 30 square miles as of July, with more planned.

Earlier this week, county supervisors advanced a motion that would enact a 12-month pause on the development of new data centers. They are scheduled to vote on the measure next month.