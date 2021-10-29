Heavy storms, flooding concerns Friday as severe weather moves across DC region

The weather will have a high impact on our area Friday and for those of you living near a tidal coast, be prepared for moderate to perhaps even major flooding at times of high tide through Saturday morning.

Water is already running high due to runoff from the powerful nor’easter that affected the northeast earlier this week. Strong onshore gusts of 40 to 50 mph will push water up the Bay and Tidal Potomac which could potentially produce the highest water levels in several years.

We expect a soaking rain through the day that could drop an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain on the area. There could even be a thunderstorm in the mix from DC south.

The rain tapers to showers by evening rush hour, but tides of 2 to 3 feet above ground level will continue to inundate low lying areas through Saturday morning.

A few showers linger into Saturday but Halloween looks sunny, dry and cool.

