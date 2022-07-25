DC Heat Wave: Hot, humid Monday with highs near 95 degrees; strong afternoon and evening storms

The sweltering heat wave continues in the D.C. region Monday with hot and humid temperatures reaching the mid-90s and the threat for afternoon and evening storms.

FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says expect plenty of sunshine during the morning hours with highs near 95 degrees.

Delgado says an approaching cold front will bring strong scattered storms in the afternoon that will also likely impact the evening commute.

Delgado says we are in the slight risk category for severe weather with the main threat being strong winds, hail and also some isolated flooding.

FOX 5’s Claire Anderson added that the heat and humidity could push the heat index values – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – to between 100 and 105 degrees Monday.

Highs will drop significantly by Tuesday with much cooler temperatures in the mid-80s and another chance for rain.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of direct sunshine.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments when working outdoors.