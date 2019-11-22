Cool with rain showers in DC this Friday

article

We interrupt our quiet weather week with some rain showers that look to arrive sometime after the morning commute and wrap up before the evening commute.

That means to grab the rain gear if you're heading out to lunch today as rain should be here by mid-to-late morning and should move over to the Eastern Shore by 3 p.m.

It's not a cold morning, but temperatures won't rise much as a cool front crosses the area so most areas stay in the mid-50s.

It also may get a bit breezy during the afternoon as cooler air returns. Friday night stays dry and chilly as overnight temps drop back into the 30s.

Here is a look at your weekend planner:

