Cool Wednesday with afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the 50s

Overnight chilly rain that mixed with or changed to snow in higher elevations will be departing this Wednesday morning. Sunshine should break through the leftover clouds by late morning for most areas.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says despite the sunshine through the afternoon it will still be on the chilly side today as we top out in the mid-50s which is about 10 degrees cooler than average.

Skies are clear through the evening and overnight but suburbs will be quite chilly, falling into the mid-30s as temperatures are closer to 39 degrees in D.C.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5