Cool Tuesday with late rain showers and chilly overnight temperatures

It feels like we changed seasons overnight and today will be about 20-25 degrees cooler than Monday.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says -- on the plus side -- we are not expecting severe storms or damaging winds. We are however forecasting chilly showers to approach in the evening.

Most of the daylight hours will be dry and feature a mix of clouds and sun and lighter breezes out of the northwest. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the mid to upper-50s. There will likely be mountain snow in the higher elevations developing in the late afternoon. Some showers could develop by evening in northwestern suburbs.

Overnight temperatures will be quite chilly and the rain we’re expecting may be mixed with some snow well northwest even into Wednesday early morning. Rain looks to wrap up before noon on Wednesday.

