Cool, sunny Thursday with highs in the 50s
WASHINGTON - Brrr! It is a mid-winter feel and one of the coldest mornings so far this season with most places waking up to temperatures in the mid-20s to 32.
The good news is that the wind is light today and with plenty of sun we should end up about 8-10 degrees warmer than yesterday as we head for the low 50s.
Overnight temperatures shouldn't be as cold as we experienced this morning, mainly in the 30s.
A milder trend begins Friday with temperatures climbing into the 60s.
