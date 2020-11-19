Cool, sunny Thursday with highs in the 50s

Brrr! It is a mid-winter feel and one of the coldest mornings so far this season with most places waking up to temperatures in the mid-20s to 32.

The good news is that the wind is light today and with plenty of sun we should end up about 8-10 degrees warmer than yesterday as we head for the low 50s.

Overnight temperatures shouldn't be as cold as we experienced this morning, mainly in the 30s.

A milder trend begins Friday with temperatures climbing into the 60s.

