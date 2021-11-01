Cool, sunny and dry Monday with highs near 60 degrees

Grab that jacket! The work week starts off cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the D.C. region.

It will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine with highs near 60 degrees as a cold front moves through the area.

Tuesday will be chilly for Election Day with a chance for scattered showers early in the day.

We will likely see our first frost and freeze of the season as low temperatures fall to the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday morning.

