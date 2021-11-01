Cool, sunny and dry Monday with highs near 60 degrees
WASHINGTON - Grab that jacket! The work week starts off cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the D.C. region.
It will be a dry day with plenty of sunshine with highs near 60 degrees as a cold front moves through the area.
Tuesday will be chilly for Election Day with a chance for scattered showers early in the day.
We will likely see our first frost and freeze of the season as low temperatures fall to the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday morning.
