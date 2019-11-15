Cool, mostly sunny Friday with temps in the 50s; chilly, breezy weekend ahead

It's been quite a winter-like week and this morning we're right back in the chill with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-20s to 32 degrees. As we work through the afternoon you may be able to shed a layer or two as we expect to climb into the low-50s which will feel much better than previous days this week. There could be more clouds and some passing showers south and east of D.C. Friday but most of the region stays dry.

Overnight temperatures range from 28 to 32 degrees so bundle up if you're expecting to be out late!

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are expecting a chilly setback Saturday with temperatures near 40 degrees and blustery breezes bringing the wind chill back. More clouds in the forecast on Sunday with lighter wind but temps remain well below average in the low 40s.

