Cool Monday with scattered showers possible and highs in the mid-60s

The storms are out of here for now! Monday morning will start off cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Expect more clouds later in the afternoon with. A few late day showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be much cooler this week with highs mostly in the mid-60s. Low pressure will bring another chance for rain and below average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

