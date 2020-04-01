Cool, dry Wednesday with highs in the 50s

It's a new month but just about the same forecast as Tuesday – and that's no April Fool's Day joke.

We start the new month as we left the last with little incentive from Mother Nature to spend lots of time outside.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says expect plenty of cloud cover and high temperatures in the mid-50s are expected. One difference is that it won't be as wet since any risk for showers through the day looks fairly isolated as the system that produced yesterday's rain will be pulling away.

A drier, warmer and sunnier trend begins Thursday!

