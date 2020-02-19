Cool, dry and breezy Wednesday; colder temps late week before warmer weekend

Scattered showers that passed south overnight have departed and any lingering clouds will break for sunshine. FOX 5’s Sue Palka says it will be on the breezy side Wednesday and will be a bit chillier than Tuesday.

Early morning temperatures range from 35-40 degrees and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-40s. It may feel even cooler due to the northwest breeze that will gust up to 25 mph.

Skies remain clear overnight and temperatures head for the 20s.

Looking ahead: Thursday is colder still and with colder air in place we continue to monitor a storm tracking south through North Carolina during the late day.

It's possible that it could produce some snow for the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Some models try to get flurries into central Virginia and southern Maryland. We will keep you posted!

