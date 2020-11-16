Cool, dry and breezy Monday with highs in the 50s

It will be a cool and breezy Monday with dry skies and temperatures that actually feel like fall!

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.

A chilly midweek ahead with temperatures in the mid-40s by Wednesday. We can expect dry skies all week and warmer temperatures in the 60s by the weekend.

