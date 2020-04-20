Cool, cloudy, isolated showers possible Monday

A cool and cloudy Monday with some isolated showers possible mainly to the south of the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says temperatures will stay in the upper-50s to the lower-60s.

Shower chances stay to the south through the afternoon hours when we may see some peaks of sunshine. Scattered evening showers possible on Tuesday and cool and dry Wednesday expected.

