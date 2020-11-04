Cool and sunny Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s on the horizon

It’s a bright but brisk Wednesday morning! You may need a few extra minutes to scrape a bit of frost off the car windshield early this morning. Temperatures were cold overnight dropping between 33 degrees in the colder suburbs and 43 degrees in the D.C.

Plenty of sun in combination with light south breezes will warm us nicely this afternoon as we head for the mid-60s.

It’s a tranquil, dry and warming weather pattern heading into late week and the weekend. Temperatures will be near 70 so make those outdoor plans!

