Cold temperatures Thursday; some school delays due to icy conditions

It's a cold but bright winter morning as overnight temperatures dropped between 19 - 25 degrees under clear skies.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says Wednesday's wind did a good job of drying up much of the snow melt. While we're not expecting a rough morning commute, Palka said, there could still be some patches of ice around.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Several schools systems across the region are pushing back start times as a result of the icy conditions that remain.

The wind will be much lighter through the day but the chill keeps going as afternoon temperatures only top out in the 30s.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Some clouds filter the sunlight as we work through the afternoon as well. By nightfall the thicker clouds will prevent a free fall of temperatures so not quite as cold as Wednesday night.

This should be the coldest day as we prepare for a January warmup heading into the weekend!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5