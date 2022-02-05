Cold temperatures roll back into the DC region this weekend

You can finally put your rain jacket away, but you will need a heavy coat as bitter cold temperatures roll back into the area Saturday.

We are done with the wet weather, but icy spots will be possible Saturday as low temperatures dip into the 20s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and feel like the teens with highs in the low 30s.

It will be sunny and a touch warmer on Sunday.

The average high temperature is 46 degrees.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5