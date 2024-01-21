Cold, gusty Sunday with temperatures dropping into single digits overnight

The cold weather continues with gusty Northwest winds bringing a frigid feel to the DMV through the first half of Sunday.

The chilly winds will finally diminish by later this afternoon and the evening will be cold and mostly clear with lows in the teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Wind Chill advisories are in place for Garrett, Md., and Highland, Pendleton and Grant counties in West Virginia until about 12 p.m. Wind chills could reach temperatures as low as -10 to -15 degrees.

Monday will be another sunny day with a very cold start so be sure to dress the kids warm for the bus stop!

Early morning wind chills will be in the single digits and below zero. High temperatures for the day will reach the upper 30s with light winds from the southwest 5 mph to 10 mph.

Looking ahead, there will be a gradual warm-up into the week as temperatures start to rise. We’ll go from the 30s to 60s by Friday.That will help with melting leftover snow and ice from last week’s storms.

Clouds move in Tuesday ahead of an unsettled pattern with rain arriving on Wednesday which will be in the forecast through early Saturday.