Cold front brings severe weather to DC region: storms, winds, flood risks

The Brief A strong cold front could bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes, especially if sunshine increases instability. Gusts up to 50 mph could cause downed trees and power outages in parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia. Heavy rain (0.75–2 inches) may lead to localized flooding, especially in urban areas and near coastal regions. The cold front exits by midnight, with lingering showers into Monday morning.



A strong cold front is moving across the D.C. region Sunday, bringing the potential for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and localized flooding.

Storm threat depends on sunshine

Currently, widespread cloud cover is keeping storm potential in check, but any break in the clouds allowing sunshine to heat the atmosphere could intensify storms later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of I-95 under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather, while locations east of I-95 remain under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5).

However, portions of Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5), where strong winds pose the greatest hazard.

Damaging winds, tornado threat

Ahead of the cold front, gusty southerly winds have already pushed temperatures into the 60s and even 70s in some areas.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for portions of northern and central Virginia, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and parts of West Virginia, where gusts up to 50 mph could bring down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages.

The main threat from today's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, particularly in central Virginia and southern Maryland, where conditions for rotation are most favorable.

A secondary tornado threat exists in the Potomac Highlands, including Winchester, Hagerstown, Frederick, and Martinsburg.

Heavy rain, flooding concerns

Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, with rainfall totals between 0.75 to 1.25 inches, and localized areas exceeding 2 inches if thunderstorms repeatedly train over the same locations. While widespread flooding is not expected, urban areas with poor drainage could see temporary high water.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County until 11 p.m., with minor tidal flooding possible near shorelines.

Storm timing & what to expect

Timeline:

Morning to Early Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms begin moving in from the west.

Late Afternoon to Evening: A line of strong to severe storms could develop, especially if sunshine increases instability. These storms could bring damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail.

Sunday Night: The cold front exits to the east, with lingering showers possible into Monday morning. Winds will gradually shift from the southwest to the west overnight.

With the potential for rapidly changing conditions, residents should stay alert and monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local officials. If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued, take shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home.

This remains a developing weather situation. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.