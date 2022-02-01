Cold, dry start to February with temperatures in the 40s

Welcome to a new month with the same weather...at least for today!

It's a cold but dry start to February with temperatures early this morning ranging from the upper teens to mid-20s.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we will continue to run just below average this afternoon with a range of temperatures between 38-42 degrees under partly sunny skies.

By mid-week we will enjoy a brief break from the cold as we climb into the upper-40s on Wednesday and mid to upper-50s by Thursday.

A chance for rain looks to arrive late Wednesday and continue off and on into Friday morning. We will watch Friday carefully as much colder air will be moving in during the day. If the cold air catches up to the moisture, we may see some mixed precipitation or freezing rain.

That colder air leads us into yet another cold weekend with temperatures back in the 30s.

