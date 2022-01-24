Cold, breezy Monday with highs in the 30s; snow showers possible Tuesday

A cold and breezy start to the workweek Monday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says some saw snow flurries as they moved across the D.C. region Monday morning but no accumulations were expected. Mike says there is another possible chance for snow showers in the northern areas Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will struggle to break 40 degrees Monday but will climb to the upper 40s Tuesday. A dip brings highs back down into the 20s Wednesday.

Bundle up and don't worry -- 55 days until the start of spring!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5