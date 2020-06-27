Cloudy today, temperatures in the low 90s

Mix of clouds and sun today with high temperatures making it up into the lower 90s.

Humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s for most spots late today.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. through the evening hours.

Gusty winds and large hail possible with some of the strongest thunderstorms.

Few more clouds around for Sunday that’ll keep things a little cooler generally in the upper 80s most locations.

Still humid though for Sunday it’ll feel like it’s in the lower 90s. Chances of showers in a few thunderstorms early to mid afternoon on Sunday.

We really settle into summer for the week ahead.

Expect temperatires around 90 and just about everyday there is a storm threat.