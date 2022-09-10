Cloudy Saturday across DC region; Rain showers to move in overnight

It will be pleasant Saturday temperature wise across the D.C. region, but clouds are expected to be move in throughout the day and could bring rain with them heading into Sunday.

Temperatures across the D.C. region will be in the upper 70s Saturday, with some areas possible hitting the low 80s.

The big story for the day will be the clouds and rain moving in across the region. You can expect a cloudy Saturday afternoon, but the rain is expected to hold off until the late night hours.

Some areas west of D.C. could see showers around 10 p.m. Saturday. Areas closer to the city can expect the rain to hold off until the morning hours Sunday.

The rain will hang around for several hours Sunday morning before we see some slight clearing during the middle of the day.

Thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area Sunday afternoon before clearing out at night. Temperatures throughout Sunday will be in the 70s.

Monday is expected to be a repeat of Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s and more storms rolling through the area.

Tuesday we will see some relief from the wet weather, setting up a sunny and pleasant end to the week.