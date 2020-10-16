Cloudy, rain showers Friday with chilly temperatures in the 50s

It's a wet start to our Friday and that's just the beginning of what will end up as a dramatically different day compared to Thursday.

We're talking about temperatures that will drop throughout the day and end up 20 degrees cooler than yesterday as a potent cold front crosses the DMV this morning.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the showers should become more intermittent by afternoon for parts of the area. A disturbance will move north this afternoon along the front and a band of steadier and heavier is expected to develop south and east of Interstate 95. Temperatures look to top out in the 50s.

You may be inspired to turn on the heat tonight as skies clear and temperatures tank between 35 and 40 degrees. A Freeze Watch will be in effect late tonight into Saturday morning for the Shenandoah Valley, Potomac Highlands, and Eastern West Virginia where it could be closer to 30 degrees. We will let you know if this Watch is expanded.

