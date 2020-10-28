Cloudy, mild Wednesday with highs in the 70s

Clouds dominate on this Wednesday just as they did for most of us on Tuesday .

On the plus side, the overnight clouds kept us in the mid-50s and today will actually end up being mild. Temperatures this afternoon should feature a wide range of 67 to 75. The warmer temperatures will end up south of D.C.

If you have errands to run or Halloween preps to finish, today is the day to get it done if you don't want to deal with rain. The remnants of "Zeta" in combination with another low pressure system will bring rain overnight and throughout the day and night Thursday. In fact showers look to linger into Friday morning. We anticipate 1 to 3 inches of rain with the bulk of it falling on Thursday.

