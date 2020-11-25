Cloudy, cool Wednesday; Thanksgiving Day morning showers with highs in the 60s

The weather is quiet and settled on what is typically a very busy travel day before Thanksgiving. The forecast seems to fit the bill since for many this will be a more low key and stay-at-home Thanksgiving celebration.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we may see a bit of sun filtered through the clouds early Wednesday but clouds will continue to thicken as the day goes on. It's chilly but not too cold this morning and we will climb from the 30s into the mid to upper 50s by midafternoon.

Showers look to roll in by late evening and continue overnight into Thanksgiving Day.

The good news though is that the rain should end by midday Thursday and we begin to clear out as temperatures climb into very comfortable mid and upper 60s!

