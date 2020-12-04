Cloudy, cool Friday with steady overnight rain moving in

Happy first Friday of December! It’s a cloudy morning but those clouds helped to keep us in the 30s to near 40 which means it’s about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Most of the daylight hours should be dry, but a soaking rain is expected to arrive later today and overnight. We can’t completely rule out a few showers around during the day, but the storm looks to drop the bulk of its 1-2 inches in the overnight and predawn hours of Saturday. The heaviest rain also looks to set up just south and east of the District.

Temperatures today should top out in the mid-50s. We turn colder and blustery again behind the departing storm on Saturday and Sunday.



