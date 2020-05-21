Cloudy, cool and breezy Thursday; showers develop into Friday

Thursday's forecast keeps the weather theme of the week going: cloudy, cool and breezy.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says after a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50, it's more clouds than sun as we work through the day. Our breezes continue out of the east at 10-15 mph, so not quite as gusty as Wednesday as we top out with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Showers develop overnight and as we head into Friday those showers look to continue with a few thunderstorms scattered about on Friday afternoon.

Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be dry and mild after some Saturday morning lingering showers.

