Clouds, drizzle Monday morning; afternoon looks clear but breezy
WASHINGTON - Cloudy skies and drizzle to start the morning Monday.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it will be clear but breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.
An unsettled late-April weather pattern will bring the chance for showers each day this week, Mike says.
There will be signs of a warmer weather pattern as the weekend features temperatures in the 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.
