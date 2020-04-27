Clouds, drizzle Monday morning; afternoon looks clear but breezy

Cloudy skies and drizzle to start the morning Monday.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it will be clear but breezy this afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

An unsettled late-April weather pattern will bring the chance for showers each day this week, Mike says.

There will be signs of a warmer weather pattern as the weekend features temperatures in the 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5