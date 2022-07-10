Clouds clear out of DC region setting up mild, sunny Sunday; Storm chances return next week

After a very rainy start to the weekend, showers have cleared out the D.C. region setting up a beautiful end to your weekend!

Clouds will linger over the area Sunday morning, but they will clear out by midday making way for a perfectly sunny afternoon.

In addition to the sunny skies, temperatures across the D.C. region will top out in the low 80s Sunday and the region is getting a welcomed break from the humidity.

Those conditions should make Sunday the perfect to day to get outside!

The break from the heat and humidity will continue to start the week on Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The heat and unstable conditions return to the D.C. region on Tuesday, as temperatures will soar back into the mid 90s and we could see chances for storms Tuesday afternoon.