Clouds and the threat of showers and thunderstorms Monday; highs near 80 degrees

Monday will bring more clouds as well as the threat for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says high temperatures will climb to the low-80s and it will be more humid through Tuesday.

An area of low pressure combined with a stalled cold front will mean an increased flood threat later this week.

We could see rain and thunderstorms every day this week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5