Clouds and the threat of showers and thunderstorms Monday; highs near 80 degrees
WASHINGTON - Monday will bring more clouds as well as the threat for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says high temperatures will climb to the low-80s and it will be more humid through Tuesday.
An area of low pressure combined with a stalled cold front will mean an increased flood threat later this week.
We could see rain and thunderstorms every day this week.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement