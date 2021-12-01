Chilly Wednesday with late showers and highs in the 50s

Welcome to the last month of 2021 and the first month of "meteorological" winter!

We’re easing into December with a seasonably chilly morning but plenty of sunshine through the daylight hours. Temperatures this afternoon will range between the upper-40s to mid-50s.

Late afternoon and through the evening the clouds will be on the increase and a chance for scattered light showers begins after sunset until about midnight. The showers are associated with a warm front that will boost afternoon temperatures on Thursday into the low-60s!

Looking ahead to Thursday afternoon, a High Wind Watch will be in effect along and east of the Allegheny Front to Interstate 81. Winds may gust up to 60 mph and with very dry conditions across this region a Fire Watch will also be in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

